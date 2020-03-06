82-year-old woman identified as victim of fatal Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Dayton on Friday morning. Fire Crews responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Lansing Drive after a call from a witness came in around one o’clock.

“I am actually on Lansing Drive. I drove around the neighborhood because we saw smoke and we smelled smoke,” the witness said. “I hear their alarm going off but I don’t know if anyone is there. I don’t see any lights on at all.”

According to the Dayton Fire Department, the fire started in the bathroom of the home. When they arrived, they found Norma Hall, 82, and her dog dead on the scene.

“She was found in her bedroom which was in close proximity to where the fire was. It was not in her bedroom actually but it looks like she succumbed to heat and smoke conditions,” said Chief Mike Fasnacht with the Dayton Fire Department.

Concerned neighbors said the elderly woman didn’t come and go often.

“I woke up to the sound of large engines and lots of lights with the emergency vehicles. I peered out the window and there was a fire engine parked or pulling into my side yard with its lights basically going straight through our second floor,” said Stephen Lauer, neighbor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.