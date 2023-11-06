COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Eight states in the country have seen gasoline prices drop below $3 per gallon and Ohio may not be far behind.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations, the price of a gallon of gasoline dropped by 7.4 cents, averaging $3.07 per gallon last week, making it the sixth time in seven weeks prices have declined in central Ohio.

The current price is 22.6 cents lower than one month ago and 80 cents lower than this time one year ago. Nationally, gas prices dropped by 7 cents to $3.38 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.75 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 74 cents per gallon. Prices could continue to drop in the coming weeks, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast,” De Haan said. “Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”