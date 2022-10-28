Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving school buses headed to a football game on Friday.

According to our partners at WLWT, the Colerain High School football team was headed to play against Mason High School in Warren County. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on I-75 northbound in West Chester Twp., where traffic was impacted by the crash.

Eight people from the scene were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

ODOT cameras at Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

ODOT cameras in Butler County showed the crash scene on I-75 just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday.