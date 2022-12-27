CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.

Frances Washington was a resident of Forest Hills Place, an assisted living facility along Mayfield Road, according to a news release from the city. A Cleveland Heights Fire Department squad found Washington’s body on the ground at the corner of the building just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

Temperatures were in the single digits in Cleveland Heights overnight Sunday into Monday, and wind chill likely brought that down to about zero. The Monday morning temperature was 9 degrees.

“Her cause of death is unknown, but it appeared that she had succumbed to the inclement weather and could not get back into the building,” reads the release. “It is unknown how long she has been outside.”

When FOX 8 called the facility Tuesday, a representative simply said, “no comment” and hung up.

Authorities continue to investigate.