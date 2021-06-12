70th annual Poultry Days underway in Versailles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — The popular Poultry Days Festival has returned to Versailles this weekend.

The annual festival is celebrating its 70th year June 11-13, 2021. Poultry Days was started in 1952 and celebrates the area’s history as a leading poultry producer.

The Grand Parade will be Saturday at 11 a.m. A second parade, the Antique Car Parade, will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The festival will also have rides and games for all ages and vendors. The Miss Chick and Little Miss Poultry Days Contests have also returned. Don’t forget to pickup a chicken dinner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS