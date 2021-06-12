70th annual Poultry Days underway in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — The popular Poultry Days Festival has returned to Versailles this weekend.

The annual festival is celebrating its 70th year June 11-13, 2021. Poultry Days was started in 1952 and celebrates the area’s history as a leading poultry producer.

The Grand Parade will be Saturday at 11 a.m. A second parade, the Antique Car Parade, will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The festival will also have rides and games for all ages and vendors. The Miss Chick and Little Miss Poultry Days Contests have also returned. Don’t forget to pickup a chicken dinner.