70th annual Poultry Days Festival held in Versailles this weekend

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The village of Versailles is holding its 70th annual “Poultry Days Festival” this weekend.

The community festival began in 1952 to celebrate the area’s history as a leading poultry producer. This year the festival’s theme is “village of champions: honoring those who make us great”.

The village also hosted its 40th annual ultimate frisbee tournament, which is one of the top tournaments in the world.

Organizers say the festival being canceled last year gave them time to improve the process for this year.

Festival Chairman Eric Stachler says, “We increased our number of cookers from seven to ten so we can produce about 2200 dinners every two hours. We also added a fifth assembly line so just in our single dinners our drive thru and walk thru lines can produce between three and four thousand dinners at peak per hour.”

If you didn’t get out to the Poultry Days Festival Saturday, it’s happening again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.