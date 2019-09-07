61st annual Greek Fest underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 61st annual Dayton Greek Festival is underway this weekend.

Thousands of people are gathering at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church near the Dayton Art Institute for a weekend of food, art, culture, and music. In addition to Greek food, there are cooking demonstrations, tours of the church, dance performances, and live music.

The festival allows people from all backgrounds and cultures to celebrate Greek culture.

Dessine Ziehler is the co-chair of public relations. She says, “We’ve opened our church. You’ll be able to see byzantine architecture and iconography. They have church tours going on to see all of that and to explain the history of the church and the Greek Orthodox religion as well.”

The festival runs until 11 p.m. Saturday night and continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.

