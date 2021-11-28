AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 6-year-old girl escaped a kidnapping attempt Tuesday in north Austin, according to Austin Police Department arrest affidavit.

Austin police say around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 they were called to a store in the 12000 block of North Interstate Highway 35 after a report of an attempted kidnapping. The affidavit says the child was with her mother, and brother at the store, but all three briefly separated into different aisles.

The victim said in the affidavit that she was looking for candy when a man got close to her and touched her hair while she was by herself. She tried to walk away but the man grabbed her, pulling her by the neck toward the back of the store and choking her in the process, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the girl’s brother saw this, started screaming and alerted his mother and others in the store which is when the suspect ran.

Police say they were able to catch the man after spotting him at a nearby bus stop. He was arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges. As of Saturday night, he is in custody at Travis County jail, being held on $250,000 bond.

An attorney for the suspect wasn’t immediately available. KXAN will update this story when more information becomes available.