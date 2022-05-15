Another very warm day is on tap as the mercury soars into the mid 80s this afternoon. Tonight a cold front triggers scattered showers and storms throughout the Miami Valley. A few storms may become severe. Highs winds and heavy rain are the main threats.

TODAY: Sun and scattered clouds. Continued warm. High 85.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 57

MONDAY: Early AM shower and storms end. Breezy & cooler. High 73

Temperatures remain in the 70s through Wednesday before rapidly warming up by Friday into the 80s. Almost daily chances of showers and a few storms.