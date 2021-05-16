5K event held to support Piqua high schooler fighting brain cancer

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 5K to support a Piqua High School student is what’s working in the Miami Valley.

Keri Marion-Davey is currently fighting brain cancer. Piqua High School decided to hold the 5K rally in her honor.

All donations will benefit Keri and her family. The Scott Family McDonald’s also sponsored the event.

Keri says, “It’s amazing the amount of support I’ve gotten. People just flood me with text messages and reminders that I’m loved, and occasionally put together big stuff like this. So this works out perfectly.”

More than 200 people participated in the 5K.

