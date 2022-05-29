CLEVELAND (WJW) — Five hundred motorcycles riders gathered in downtown Cleveland on Sunday to honor Ohio’s fallen firefighters who died in 2021.

The 18th Annual Firefighters Memorial Ride started with a ceremony at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial in front of the Cleveland Science Center at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the processional ride began from downtown Cleveland at the Firefighters Memorial and traveled through the following communities: Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby, Mayfield Village, Eastlake and ending at Western Reserve Harley-Davidson in Mentor with food and entertainment.

The FFMR made donations to the families of the fallen firefighters:

Wildland Firefighter- Selinde D Roosenburg- age 20- Last Alarm- 3/25/2021

Nelsonville Fire- Senior Firefighter Jeffrey E. Armes- age 38- Last Alarm- 5/2/2021

Tiltonsville Fire- Chief Douglas J Dugan- age 62- Last Alarm 6/16/2021

South Point Volunteer Fire- Deputy Chief Carl F. Kleinman- age 55- Last Alarm 9/15/2021

Columbus Fire- Firefighter/Paramedic Frank D Duff Jr. Age 66- Last Alarm 9/19/2021

Columbus Fire- Firefighter Gregory L. Bauer- age 56- Last Alarm 10/18/2021

Mary Ann Township- Chief Randy B Miner- age 57- Last Alarm 9/26/2021

Jefferson Township- Thomas J Rees- age 38- Last Alarm 12/28/2021

Memorial Day weekend heating up; When we’ll see 90°

The FFMR also announced the winners of the FFMR $1000 college scholarships for 2022 during the ceremony.