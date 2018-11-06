5-year-old Alabama boy burned in explosion faces long recovery

IRVINGTON, Ala (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 has new information on a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, leaving a 5-year-old boy badly burned.
Colby Lee is now in the burn unit at UAB in Birmingham. He has 3rd and 4th degree burns to his arms and chest and less serious burns to his face. His aunt tells News 5 that Colby’s family was having a birthday party Saturday with a neighbor and were using a camp stove. The denatured alcohol being used as fuel exploded.
Colby, who is a student at St. Elmo Elementary has a long road to recovery ahead of him. His aunt says he will have to have skin grafts and will face months in the hospital. His parents are in Birmingham with him and other family members are taking care of his 8 and 11-year-old siblings.
The family is asking for support for the community, and has set up a Go Fund Me page. Click here if you’d like to help. The Go Fund Me page reads:
Please help my cousin. He was very badly burned in an accident, he’s left with 3rd and 4th degree burns covering his arms and chest, and various 1-2nd degree burns all over his face and neck. they transported him to UAB the night of the accident to get the best care possible. They are expecting to be there atleast a month at this time and shes not able to work for staying with her child as any parent would do… As everyone knows normal bills and life is happening as she is gone. Her other 2 children are still in mobile and will be traveling back and forth on weekends so they can be with their family. The money is needed to help cover any medical expenses that arent covered, bills, gas, travel expenses, meals and anything else that comes up along this journey. He has a long road ahead of him but he is still in great spirits! Please continue to keep them ALL in your prayers! This is the news article that covered the awful incident. Please, anything will help. https://www.wkrg.com/news/mobile-county/breaking-report-of-child-burned-after-can-of-alcohol-explodes/1571023868