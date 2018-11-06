5-year-old Alabama boy burned in explosion faces long recovery

IRVINGTON, Ala (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 has new information on a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, leaving a 5-year-old boy badly burned.

Colby Lee is now in the burn unit at UAB in Birmingham. He has 3rd and 4th degree burns to his arms and chest and less serious burns to his face. His aunt tells News 5 that Colby’s family was having a birthday party Saturday with a neighbor and were using a camp stove. The denatured alcohol being used as fuel exploded.

Colby, who is a student at St. Elmo Elementary has a long road to recovery ahead of him. His aunt says he will have to have skin grafts and will face months in the hospital. His parents are in Birmingham with him and other family members are taking care of his 8 and 11-year-old siblings.

The family is asking for support for the community, and has set up a Go Fund Me page. Click here if you’d like to help. The Go Fund Me page reads: