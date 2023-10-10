(WJW) – Good news! Well, kind of. Although, you may not have won the Powerball jackpot in Monday night’s drawing, no one else did either, so there’s still a chance the jackpot winner could be you!

The jackpot has spiked to $1.73 billion. Lottery officials say, that’s the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The jackpot rolled Monday night, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn, but a handful of people in Ohio still have a reason to celebrate.

According to lottery officials, one lucky player in Ohio purchased a ticket worth $150,000, and four in the Buckeye State are holding tickets worth $50,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear where those winning tickets were sold. So, be sure to click here to see if you are holding a winning ticket.

There were thousands of other winners in Ohio, too. But, they will still want to report to work, or go about their normal lives. According to lottery officials, about 60 people in Ohio are holding tickets worth $300, more than 200 people picked numbers worth $100, and more than 90,000 Ohioans can cash their tickets in for a whopping $4.

The largest prize-winning ticket in Monday’s Powerball drawing was worth $2 million. That ticket was sold in Florida. Four tickets are worth $1 million. Those lucky winners purchased their tickets in California, Indiana, Oregon, and Virginia, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers announced Wednesday were: white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing is on Wednesday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Good luck!