DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people have been sentenced after police said they helped distribute significant amounts of methamphetamine to the Greater Dayton area.

According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office, four from Dayton and one from Englewood helped bring bulk amounts of methamphetamine into the Greater Dayton Region as part of a drug trafficking organization.

The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.

During the search, officers found bulk amounts of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, and more than $13,000 in cash.

Officers also searched the home of Wiliam Green III and found a respirator, rubber gloves, paraphernalia, and bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a release said.

All five men charged included 26-year-old Justus Ruby, 27-year-old William Green III, 30-year-old Robert Walker, 38-year-old Andre Figures and 28-year-old D’Erius Warfield.

One of the men, Robert Walker is currently imprisoned in Indiana for conspiracy to commit murder, the release said. He will serve the sentences consecutively.

The men were each sentenced to the following:

Justus Ruby – Six years and six months

William Green III – Eight years and one month

Robert Walker – Nine years and two months

Andre Figures – Three years

D’Erius Warfield – Six years and two months