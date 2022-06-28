MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people were arrested on drug charges in Mercer County Monday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a vehicle leaving a home suspected of being involved in drug activity after a traffic violation.

The vehicle was searched after a K9 sniff detected the presence of drugs. Suspected methamphetamines were found and 33-year-old Joseph Gardner was arrested for possession of meth.

Police later executed a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of North Mill in Celina. Drugs and cash were found and the following people were arrested during the search and are facing a possession of drugs charge: 20-year-old Brittany Muter, 28-year-old Brandan Montague, 21-year-old Andrea Rinderle. Michael McLeland, 37, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia

Everyone arrested as a result of the incident is being held on no bond except for McLeland. His bond was set to $50,000.

The sheriff’s office said the Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT), a joint effort of the sheriff’s office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department were working a concentrated effort on recent drug tips.