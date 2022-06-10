UVALDE, Texas (WJW) — A fourth-grader whose best friend died in the Uvalde shooting massacre nearly lost her own life after visiting the girl’s memorial.

People reports Illiana Trevino, 11, is a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, where the May 24 shooting happened. A GoFundMe page created by Trevino’s family said Amerie Garza, who was killed in the shooting, was her best friend and protected her from bullies.

Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire in Garza’s classroom that day. Garza had just gotten her first cell phone after turning 10. She was trying to call 911 when she was shot.

Ramos walked past Trevino’s classroom. In all, 19 children and two teachers were killed. The gunman was shot and killed by police.

People reports that after Illiana and her mother went to visit Garza’s memorial last week, her heart rate spiked, and she nearly had a heart attack. As of Friday, the little girl, who didn’t have any preexisting medical issues, was still in the hospital.

Her mother told People she believes it happened because her daughter has a broken heart after what happened.

“Her heart can’t take the stress and trauma of this past week,” the website said. “The medication that she’s been given is not working. The doctors biggest worry is that she might go into cardiac arrest. We are barely seeing the ripples, side effects of what this tragic incident has brought to our community.”