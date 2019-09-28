48th annual Oktoberfest underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 48th annual Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute is underway.

Saturday is day two of the festivities, featuring more than 40 craft beers, food tents, and live music. Oktoberfest runs until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and resumes Sunday starting at noon.

The Familyfest will run until 4:30, which includes arts, crafts, and games.

Tickets are $10 at the gate, children 6 and younger get in for free.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.