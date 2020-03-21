400 members of Ohio National Guard activated to help with coronavirus response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine activated about 400 members of the Ohio National Guard to help respond to the coronavirus.

The Governor said the soldiers will support the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Association of Foodbanks. Service members will pick up, package, and distribute food to food pantries and other agencies across Ohio.

Maj. Gen. John Harris says, “You will see people in uniform in your grocery store, on your local street. You will see military vehicles with military paint schemes and you should feel assured that they’re there to help.”

The Ohio National Guard will begin its mission on Monday, March 23.