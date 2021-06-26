4 Paws for Ability 5k raises money for service dogs to help children and veterans with disabilities

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) -Saturday in Xenia more than 300 people showed up to participate in the 4 Paws for Ability 5k run and 1-mile walk. This year, their annual event is back in person after being virtual last year. The event is to raise money for service dogs that will go to children and veterans with disabilities across the globe.

“At 4 Paws, we breed and train our own service dogs,” explained Kalynn Clark, the director of volunteer engagement with the non-profit. “From birth to placement its about $40,000 dollars and we don’t ever want to put that burden on families, so fundraisers like this help to cover some of those costs.”

Tim O’Sullivan is a combat veteran who lives in the Miami Valley and was recently united with a service dog.

“They can smell anxiety, so they teach the dogs if someone is having an episode with PTSD, the dog will comfort you and say it’s okay,” said O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan was injured in a roadside bomb explosion in 2008. He was united with his service dog Chesney in October and she helps with complications from PTSD and hearing loss.

“She’s been amazing,” he said. “[She] changed my life every since I’ve had her.”

He says he was hesitant at first to use his prescription for a service dog, but has found her to be so helpful that he wants more people to know about their help.

“I didn’t want to draw any attention, but I thought about it and if other veterans see the dog and see me with [her] they’ll know there’s something out there that can help them as well,” said O’Sullivan.

Following the run and walk event, attendees were encouraged to attend Zinnia Days at the Greene County Fairgrounds which also supports 4 Paws for Ability’s mission.

For more information on the non-profit and how you can help support their mission, click here.