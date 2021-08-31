Third COVID-19 vaccine doses available for immunocompromised

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans with weakened immune systems can now get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To be considered for the third dose, an person must meet one of the following criteria:

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (20 milligrams or more of prednisone daily or an

equivalent) including alkylating agents, antimetabolites, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Moderate or severe immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant and are within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy

Received a solid-organ transplant and are presently taking immunosuppressive therapy

Undergoing cancer treatment – solid tumors and hematologic malignancies

“This additional dose is for people whose immune system has not developed the full immune response that we would want them to,” said Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District.

The third dose is only approved for the immunocompromised who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“It’s for those individuals to have the full benefit of that vaccine series,” said Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health.

Health officials recommend that those needing the third shot should get it at least four weeks after their second.

GCPH holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday of each week from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its main office located in Xenia. Click here to schedule a time, or stop by the clinic, but be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you.

PHDMC offers the vaccine Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Reiboid Building. Public Health said appointments are required and to call 937-225-4550 to schedule one in advance.

CCCHD is administering third doses Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 529 E. Home Road. Walk-ins are accepted.

It’s estimated that about three percent of Ohio’s population, or 350,000 people in the state are immunocompromised.

“In the last 2 weeks we’ve seen about 81 patients total who are immunocompromised that came in to get their vaccination and that’s about 1 in every 6 people who come in to get the shot right now,” said Patterson.