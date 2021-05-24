37M Americans, 1.4M Ohioans expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Experts with AAA are expecting a massive spike in Memorial Day Weekend traffic and travel this year. Thirty-seven million Americans and 1.4 million Ohioans are planning a quick getaway.

“Not only are they going to go but they want to make it great. They want to have a wonderful experience for themselves and their families so we’re often times seeing people who are taking more extravagant trips,” said Cindy Antrican, a AAA spokesperson.

Of the 1.4 million who are traveling in Ohio, 1.3 million will travel by car, an increase of 52 percent over 2020. “This year the ‘Great American Road trip’ is going to come roaring back. We are going to see road travel like we haven’t in the last year. People are very anxious to go. They’re excited to go.” said Antrican.

Before you go you’ll want to make sure your vehicle is road trip ready. That means checking for proper maintenance and keeping your first aid kit and other supplies handy.

“Planning is going to be key to make sure that this goes off the way you want it to. You’ve waited a year for this so let’s make it great,” she said.