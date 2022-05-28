DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 35th adidas Warrior Soccer Classic Tournament will take place in Dayton this Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

Teams will compete at two sites; the Warrior Soccer Complex and Thomas Cloud Park.

The youth soccer tournament is anticipated to bring over 10,000 people including players, coaches, referees, family members and spectators to town.

Chris Bess Warrior Soccer Club President states, “We currently have 277 teams registered to play in this year’s tournament. Teams are coming from Canada, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky.”

Game schedules and more information regarding the tournament can be found at http://wsc.tourneycentral.com/