DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community.

A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the House of Bread, located at 9 Orth Avenue in Dayton. At the event, new socks and shoes will be distributed to 300 adults and children.

Shoes for adults was the overall resounding answer when the House of Bread was asked what guests most commonly asked for.

Executive Director of CDBF, Vivian O’Connell says, “The Charles D. Berry Foundation wants to address this unmet need at HOB head-on.” “We are proud to be a part of this outreach event that will provide new shoes and socks to adults and their children at the HOB.”

The CDBF is paying for the cost of the new socks and shoes, as well as a supply of shoes for future requests at the House of Bread. Forty Shoes 4 the Shoeless volunteers will act in the distribution process on Saturday.