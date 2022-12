Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 3-vehicle crash has occurred in Dayton, temporarily closing northbound lanes on North Main Street.

The crash occurred at 4:59 p.m. at the corner of North Main Street and East Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton, according to authorities.

Injuries of the crash have been confirmed but not specified.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.