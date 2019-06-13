3 sentenced in Jacob Caldwell case

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people accused of keeping a Sugarcreek Township teen hidden from his legal guardians after the murder of his father were sentenced in court Thursday.

Jacob Caldwell witnessed his father’s murder and went missing until last August, when he was found living in the basement of a Miami Township home.

Both Donald Bell and Jo Anne Henderson were sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended, meaning they will ultimately only serve ten days. They will have to pay a $380 fine.

Zachariah Bell was sentenced to 180 days in jail with all 180 suspended and will not serve jail time. He will have to pay a $280 fine.

Police say the three were friends of the teen’s mother, who is facing charges related to the murder of Caldwell’s father.