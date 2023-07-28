DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family and three pets are safe after their Trotwood home caught fire Friday afternoon.

According to Chad McInturff, Deputy Fire Chief, crews were called to a home on the 4800 block of Gencross Drive for a house fire with someone possibly trapped inside. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an adult and two juveniles on the lawn suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews began treating the three victims, while others attacked the blaze, putting it out within five minutes of arriving on the scene. Two dogs and a ferret were rescued from the home and were unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, McInturff said it appears to have originated in the kitchen.