DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Sunday in southeast Clark County.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), police were called to the intersection of South Urbana Lisbon Road and Chenoweth Road around 10:45 a.m. OSP says when crews arrived at the scene in Harmony Twp., they found a crash at the intersection.

Three people in total were reported to have been injured as a result of the crash.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, while another was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The other person reported injured was transported from the scene and taken to a hospital in Madison County, OSP says.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.