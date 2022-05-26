TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been indicted on drug crimes that allegedly led to the death of a man in Auglaize County.

The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Ohio said Amanda Hovanec and Anthony Theodorou are charged with the following: conspiracy to import a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. Anita Green is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Hovanec and Theodorou allegedly conspired around February 2022 through March 2022 to import etorphine (M99) into the United States. According to the indictment, on April 24, 2022, the two caused the death of 36-year-old Timothy Hovanec due to the importation and distribution of M99. Green allegedly knew the two caused Timothy Hovanec’s death and help them cover up the incident.

The case was investigated by the Toledo FBI, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, Ohio BCI, Wapakoneta Police Department, St. Mary’s Police Department and the Grand Lake Task Force.