3 Dayton middle schools receive instruments, music resources

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Dayton Public Schools middle schools will receive nearly $50,000 each in grants from the Save the Music Foundation.

The DPS revived its band program in 2017. A year later, it began the Orff-Schulwerk initiative in elementary music classes, DPS said. Since then, all but two elementary schools have received Intro to Music Grants from The Save The Music Foundation.

This year, the two remaining schools will receive grants, DPS said, which means Orff instruments will be available to students in every DPS elementary music classroom.

These grants will provide instruments, equipment, supplemental instruction resources and professional development to Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, Wright Brothers Middle School and Wogaman Middle School, DPS said.

Each school will receive 36 instruments, music stands, music stand carts and Sound Innovations instructional materials. Instruments will include flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, drums, cymbals and more. DPS said The Save the Music Foundation also provides impact measurement and evaluation services for 10 years.

“Save the Music is a true blessing for Dayton band students,” said Bob Chadwick, music teacher at Edwin Joel Brown. “I can’t wait to offer the new instruments to our students this year. Many of our older instruments were beyond repair and needed to be replaced. Save the Music is also providing workshops with innovative teaching ideas. Adding these new learning strategies will promote even higher student achievement in the classroom.”

