GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Two men and one woman are reportedly dead after a house explosion in Garfield Heights Saturday night, the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau confirmed.

The incident reportedly took place just after 6:30 p.m. with neighbors saying they heard a loud explosion on East 81st Street. Upon arrival, all firefighters found left of the house was debris, with flames reportedly spreading to the homes on either side. The three people inside the home were originally listed as “unaccounted for.”

The state fire marshal’s office did not release the names of the deceased.

The reason for the explosion is still not known at this time, but an investigation is underway.

WJW photo