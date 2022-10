Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio reported more than 2,000 power outages Wednesday night in Oakwood and Kettering.

A circuit lockout occurred, and the cause has not been determined, said Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio director of corporate communications.

Customers began reporting outages about 8:11 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online map.

Crews have been working to restore power. Approximately 1,959 customers have had their electricity restored so far.