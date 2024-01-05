DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Girl Scout cookie season has officially kicked off in the Miami Valley.

With favorites like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Adventurefuls and more, you can officially place your order your with a Girl Scout.

“This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value,” the organization says.

Click here to sign up for booth sale and online ordering notifications.

Cookie sales are set to run through March 17.