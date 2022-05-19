DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new performer will take to the Dayton skies for the first time at the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

Pilot Kent Pietsch is set to perform July 30 and 31 at the Dayton International Airport.

Pietsch’s specialty acts are designed to thrill audiences featuring airplanes that lose parts, engines that quit mid-flight and extraordinary landings.

Pietsch will perform two acts in his Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet S-1A-65F. These include a dead-stick routine from 6,000 feet as well as his comedy act.

The act features a detached wing flap and a wingtip-scraping pass down the runway. He has been entertaining air show audiences for 40 years, according to Air Show officials.

Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at the Dayton Air Show website.