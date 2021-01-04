2020 ranks among the top 10 warmest years in Dayton

(MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio – WDTN)

2020 started with two Miami County tornadoes in January.

The tornadoes happened on Jan. 11 just after 10 p.m. Both were rated EF-0 by the National Weather Service with peak wind gusts at 70 mph.

Several businesses were damaged in Downtown Troy.

The high was 67 degrees on Jan. 11. The month ended with an average 8.6 degrees above normal.

Monthly Temperature Anomalies

Above normal monthly averages continued throughout 2020. Only April and May recorded a below normal average.

December ended 3.9 degrees above normal. Averages are still being certified by the National Center for Environmental Information. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service ranks 2020 as the 7th warmest year on record for Dayton. Right now Cincinnati ranks 22nd and Columbus is the 13th.

While the year was rather warm, the tornado count was rather low. In 2020 only four tornadoes were reported in the Miami Valley.

The night of April 8, there were 19 tornadoes in the Tri-State. One was south of Blanchester in Clinton County.

Three tornadoes were reported in Miami County this year. Two on Jan. 11. Another happened on June 9 as the remnants of Cristobal move through the region.

2020 will be remembered for the historic hurricane season with a record-setting 30 named storms. Nine names came from the Greek Alphabet with Eta, Theta, and Iota being used for the first time.

The season also broke the record with 12 landfalling storms in the United States.

2020 is also the year a derecho devastated Iowa.

The line of storms weakened as they moved through the Miami Valley. There were several reports of minor wind damage.

In the Miami Valley, we had several strong wind events throughout the year resulting in minor damage. Several 2 New viewers sent in photos of uprooted trees on Mother’s Day.

In March abundant rainfall resulted in flooding across the Dayton area. A Dorthy Lane Market location briefly closed due to flooding.

Rainfall was around four inches above normal through the first three months. Then we began to head into a summer drought.

The year ended with 40.23 inches of rain. A small deficit of just 0.82 inches.