2020 Census mobile van stops in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 census mobile van stopped in Dayton to raise awareness of the cause. 

The van stopped at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church Sunday afternoon, where the Complete Count Committee encouraged people to fill out the 2020 Census. 

This weekend was the “Faith in Action” weekend for the census. Groups across the county visited faith communities to share information. The committee says filling out the census helps communities get resources and funding. 

Nikol Miller is the Chair of the Dayton & Montgomery County Complete Count Committee. She says the census will impact “lunch and breakfast programs, repair pot holes in the streets, our best transit system is based on. The funding is based on how many people live in your community; things you don’t think about are impacted based on the 2020 census count.” 

The committee also held a virtual panel to talk about the importance of the census. 

