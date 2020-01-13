2019 set to rank among top 5 tornado years

Tornadic activity was above average across the United States in 2019.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has ranked 2019 as one of the top five years for tornadoes.

Preliminary data indicates at least 1500 tornadoes.

The current top five years are listed below.

YEAR NUMBER OF TORNADOES 2004 1813 2008 1692 2011 1691 2017 1429 1998 1428

The Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service are still working to verify about 200 tornadoes in 2019.

Overall there is an increasing trend in the number of tornadoes per year.

In 1950 there were only 201 tornadoes. Now our 20-year average is up to 1200 tornadoes per year.

Once 2019 is added to the list all of the top five years will be in the last 15 years.

Jan 2020 is already off to an above-normal start. Preliminary data indicates there have been 37 tornadoes. The average for the month is 35.

The Miami Valley has only four total January tornadoes since 1950.

In 1976 there was an EF-1 in New Carlisle.

An EF-0 impacted the south side of Lewisburg in 2008.

On Saturday, Jan 11, 2020, there were two EF-0 tornadoes in Miami County. One tracked through Troy. The other moved through the south side of Fletcher.