2019: fourth warmest Christmas on record

Dayton reached a high of 62 degrees at 3:27 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The warmest Dec. 25 on record was set at 65 degrees in 1893 which is the oldest record of Christmas day in Dayton. The last time temperatures at the Dayton International Airport reached the 60s was in 1982. A feat that has only been done three times before today. 2019 is officially the fourth warmest Christmas on Record.

Typically highs on Christmas day are in the 30s. Highs greater than 50 only happen about 12% of the time. Last year the high temperatures were in the 40s.

The last time we saw highs in the 50s was in 2015.

With temperatures, this warm a White Christmas is nearly impossible. There is still a bit of snowpack seen on radar in Darke County.

Dayton officially adds another year to the tally for another Christmas with zero inches of snow, which happens about 55% of the time.

There was a Trace of snow last year and a depth of 2 inches in 2017. The most snowpack in Dayton on Christmas day was in 2004 when there was still 16 inches on the ground.

On the opposite end of the spectrum. The coldest Christmas recorded in Dayton was 64 degrees colder than 2019. In 1983 the high on Christmas day was 1 degree below zero. The coldest low was also set that year at 13 degrees below zero.