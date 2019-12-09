Skip to content
Partisan fireworks as House panel readies Trump impeachment
2019 – A Year in Review
Top Clicked Stories of 2019
Local News
National News
Weather Stories
Sports
Low-income housing could see evictions because of government shutdown
Body found wrapped in sheet identified
Officials identify 2 kids killed after crash involving stolen police cruiser
City of Beavercreek declares state of emergency
7-foot crocodile found in Preble County creek
Person of interest in custody after missing Mansfield couple found dead
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Dollar General clerk identified
Driver who died after rollover crash on I-75 identified
Police procession carries Det. Del Rio past police department one last time
Notorious motorcycle gang leader’s funeral set for Montgomery Co. fairgrounds
More Top Local News
6-year-old uses lemonade money to take Mom on date after Dad dies
Long lost friend missing 33 years, declared dead, found alive in Oregon
Scariest haunted house in U.S. requires 40-page waiver, doctor’s note, safe word
Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead
Minnesota school throws away 40 students’ lunches due to debt
Aliens or military? Strange lights spotted off Outer Banks coast
Man goes from ‘perfectly healthy’ to brain dead in 9 days after mosquito bite
Yahoo could owe you $358 for data breach
Police say naked girl running in Ohio was being chased by angry dad
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
More Top National Stories
LuLaRoe gives away thousands of clothing items to tornado victims
Tornado Recovery: How to apply for assistance
Church donating cars to tornado victims in Northridge
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Mel-O-Dee Diner shares recipe for recovery after tornadoes
West Milton family shares struggles of living in hotel after tornado
Trotwood church investing $500,000 in tornado repairs
Large pumpkins surviving hot and dry conditions
Air Quality Alert issued for southern counties
Tropical system may develop in the Gulf this week
More Top Weather Stories
Angels, MLB mourn Skaggs after pitcher dies in hotel room
DECA student signs LOI to play college basketball
Operation Football Week 7: Springfield at Springboro
Myles Garrett, helmet a ‘weapon,’ banned for rest of season
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Preble Shawnee
Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Wayne Marching Warriors and Warriorettes
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Fort Loramie Redskins
Operation Football Week 6: Milton Union at Waynesville
Undefeated Arcanum named Team of the week
Operation Football Week 6: Centerville at Wayne
More Top Sports Stories
Impeachment Inquiry
Cop rescues cat with head stuck in ramen bag
Walmart apologizes for sweater referencing cocaine
Russian flag, natl. anthem banned from Olympics for 4 years
Extreme slapping contest held in Peru
Caught on camera: Police cruiser torched in California
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Fuzz Therapy puppies snuggle up to stressed students
Lion’s Club brings joy and presents to special kids
Churches raising holiday funds for families displaced by tornadoes
Raise a Glass to Dayton thanks city with Marion’s pizza and free drinks
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miamisburg PD extends ‘No Shave November’ to raise money for Del Rio family
Ohio funding 6 Dayton-area projects to combat infant mortality
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
