KINGSVILLE, Texas (WJW) — A Texas mother got a big surprise at her door Monday when a large delivery of cheeseburgers showed up.

Kelsey Golden, a resident of a suburb of Corpus Christi, was mostly surprised as she didn’t place the McDonald’s order.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested,” Golden posted on Facebook Monday. “Apparently, my 2-year-old knows how to order DoorDash.”

The whole cost of the meal ended up being $61.58, according to KRIS 6 News, plus the child was kind enough to leave a $16 tip.

But Golden claims the boy didn’t order the fast food on purpose.

“He was messing on my phone, he doesn’t even know he ordered them,” Golden said on her Facebook page.

Since her initial post, the accidental ordering incident has gone viral.

“This is nice … I always wanted to go viral for a giant mom fail,” Golden said on Facebook.