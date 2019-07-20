2 taken to hospital after crash in Darke County

2 were taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Friday night.

According to a release, crews were called to the intersection of Red River West Grove Road and Delisle Fourmans Road on reports of an accident around 10:15 pm.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2007 Mercury Mariner driven by Pamela Snyder, 66, of Ansonia was traveling north on Red River West Grove Road when it entered the path of a eastbound GMC truck driven by Roland Fox, 43, of Laura.

Snyder was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Arcanum Rescue. Fox was taken to Wayne Hospital by Greencille Township Rescue.

There is no word on their conditions.

The case remains under investigation.

Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township, Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and Arcanum Fire Department all responded to the crash.