2 suspects in custody after OSP pursuit ends in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects are in custody after a chase ended in Sidney.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in Wapakoneta around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle took off, leading troopers on a chase into Sidney.

The suspects stopped near the Holiday Inn Express on Folkerth Avenue and ran away.

Authorities found one suspect inside the hotel. The other suspect was found nearby.

Troopers say the vehicle may have been stolen.

No injuries were reported.

OSP is expected to release more information about the pursuit later Wednesday.

