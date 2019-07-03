2 suspects in custody after OSP pursuit ends in Sidney

News
Posted: / Updated:
osp_1520509965400.jpg

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects are in custody after a chase ended in Sidney.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in Wapakoneta around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle took off, leading troopers on a chase into Sidney.

The suspects stopped near the Holiday Inn Express on Folkerth Avenue and ran away.

Authorities found one suspect inside the hotel. The other suspect was found nearby.

Troopers say the vehicle may have been stolen.

No injuries were reported.

OSP is expected to release more information about the pursuit later Wednesday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS