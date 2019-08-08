2 people injured in Dayton motorcycle crash

Police investigate a motorcycle crash at the intersection of W. Hillcrest Ave. and Philadelphia Dr. in Dayton on Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A motorcycle crash in Dayton left two people injured early Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of W. Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

Police say a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash.

Investigators believe a man was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash. he suffered serious injuries.

The woman riding with him suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police another vehicle left the area jus after the crash with heavy front end damage.

Police are investigating if that vehicle was involved in the crash.

