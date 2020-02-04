2 people injured after explosion, fire in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to an explosion and fire at a residence in Hamilton Township earlier Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, firefighters responded to an explosion and a fire in the area of Scarlett Lane and Janice Marie Boulevard, in the Enchanted Acres mobile home park, at about 6:42am.

Firefighters say a man and a woman were injured and have been transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were listed as critical at the time of transport.

Video recorded by a neighbor shows the moments after the explosion.



















Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution, and gas to the area has been shut off.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the explosion, but said there was no previous report of gas odor in the area.

