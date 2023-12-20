In about two weeks, you’ll see a new face on WDTN in in the morning.

Caleb Michael

Caleb Michael will be joining the 2 NEWS Today crew starting Tuesday, Jan. 2.

He’ll co-anchor the newscast alongside join Lauren Wood on WDTN from 4:30-7 a.m. and then on Dayton’s CW from 7-9 a.m. They will be joined by traffic anchor Kelley King and Storm Team 2 meteorologist Jamie Jarosik.

Michael comes to Dayton from Columbus, Ohio, where he has been a reporter at WCMH (NBC 4), WDTN’s Nexstar Media Group sister station.

Michael grew up in California and got his degree in communications from Oregon State, where he played soccer. Besides spending time with his family, Michael tries to stay involved with the soccer community in each market.

“We’re so excited to have Caleb join our 2 NEWS family,” said Melissa Jones, WDTN-TV Vice President & General Manager. “We love Caleb’s enthusiasm and energy and believe he’s a great addition to the 2 NEWS Today team.”

“I am so excited and honored to be joining the 2 News Today team with Lauren, Jamie and Kelley,” said Michael. “Getting to wake up the Miami Valley and share the stories of this community is an opportunity I don’t take lightly. I look forward to experiencing all that Dayton and its surrounding areas have to offer.”