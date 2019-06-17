2 NEWS celebrates Nexstar Day of Caring by giving back to The Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS celebrated the 23rd anniversary of its parent company’s founding by giving back Monday.

Employees from all areas of the station volunteered throughout the day at The Foodbank in Dayton for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

The Foodbank works with a network of more than 100 pantries, community kitchens, and shelters to distribute food and other supplies.

Across The Foodbank’s three-county service area – more than 120,000 people are struggling with hunger, with more than a quarter of those being children.

2 NEWS’ job Monday was to make The Foodbank staff’s job easier.

Since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, The Foodbank has been ramping up efforts to serve even more people at the warehouse and with mobile units.

“During the tornadoes, we had a lot of people who lost their homes and lost their livelihood,” said Lora Davenport with the Foodbank. “That means that even more people need our help right now.”

As people continue to lend a hand all over the Miami Valley, many community members say they’re grateful.

“This is a blessing. I’ve never seen the city of Dayton come together that much. They really did a fantastic job,” says resident Youlanda Young.

If you would like to volunteer with the Foodbank, give them a call at 937-461-0265. Food items may be dropped off weekdays between 9 am and 4 pm at their location at 56 Armor Place in Dayton.

Monetary donations are accepted online.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.