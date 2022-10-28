Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men have been arrested following thefts from multiple storage unit facilities in Piqua and Darke County, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Harrison, 31, and Randy Peters, 50, were taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Detectives executed 5 search warrants in Miami, Shelby and Darke counties recovering pieces of stolen property believed to have been stolen from store-n-lock units over the past 3 to 4 years, according to an Oct. 28 release.

Suspects would cut locks off storage units and then place their own locks on them, returning later to steal property. Property that has not been identified to an owner will be publicized with photos in the near future, police say.

Harrison is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault stemming from an incident that occurred on Oct. 3 on the 5000 block of Washington Road, south of Piqua, when he struck a female resident with his car as he fled the residence after burglarizing it.

Harrison was located by Piqua officers the following evening and taken into custody. He is also charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools.

Peters is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and is also on probation for receiving stolen property, the release states.

Anyone with additional information, or anyone who suspects that their storage unit has been broken into is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jason Moore at 937-440-6085 ext. 3991 or by email at moore.jason@miamicountyso.com.

Anonymous tips can be made on the sheriff’s office website.