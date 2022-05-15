DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured after a shooting in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, it happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near 32 N. James H. McGee Blvd. and the Ruts Laundromat in Dayton.

Lt. Jacquelyn Imwalle with Dayton Police confirmed a car crashed into a home after two men were shot inside it. One victim walked to a fire station nearby with non-life threatening injuries, the other victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the home was empty during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing. They are still looking for any suspects involved.