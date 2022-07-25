RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash in Riverside Monday.

The Riverside Police Department said a motorcycle and a car crashed in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but their condition is not known at this time. The passenger of the motorcycle was seriously injured.

The driver of the car was not injured.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the crash. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.