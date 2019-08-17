2 in hospital after motorcycle hits deer

DARKE COUNTY (WDTN) – 2 people were injured after their motorcycle hit a deer Friday night.

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before midnight in the 3900 block of SR-121 in Darke County.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle, driven by Brandon Leonard, 26, of Union City, was going south when it struck a deer. Both Leonard and his passenger, Logan Hofacker, 21, of Greenville, to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The release says Leonard, who was not wearing a helmet, was treated on scene by Tri-Village Rescue then taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight in stable condition.

Hofacker, who was wearing helmet, was treated on scene by Greenville Tonwship Rescue then taken to Wayne Hospital in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.