DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 homes are destroyed and a third is heavily damaged after a fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

The Dayton Fire Department was called to a home on South Findlay Street at 12:40 a.m.

When they got on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was causing damage to the houses on either side of it. Crews said the focus was on protecting those homes, because the house that originally caught fire was nearly burned down when they arrived.

But two houses are considered total losses, while a third home — which was occupied at the time of the fire — was heavily damaged.

Crews said the people inside the occupied home were able to evacuate safely before the fire department got on scene.

Dayton Police said contractors had been working on the home that originally caught fire, but they were not around when the fire broke out.

Another home was vacant.

Dayton Fire Department’s District Chief Andrew Wiley said the cold weather definitely had an impact on the early morning fire, as well.

“We have to have more crews out here to rotate through. The amount of apparatus we had out here caused a call city wide which has been difficult right now because the pandemic is hitting us. our staffing is limited due to a number of people who are out quarantined right now,” he said.

“So almost all the people available in the city that are able-bodied have been recalled or are here on the scene today.”

2 fire fighters did fall through the floor of one of the homes but were unharmed and no other injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.